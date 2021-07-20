Daily Kos disburses second installment of Black Solidarity Grants

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 21:10 Hits: 0

Today, Daily Kos announced the second round of disbursements from the Daily Kos/Daily Kos Liberation League Black Solidarity Grant, which provides monetary support to organizations whose missions and work are helping make Black liberation a reality.

Last summer, Daily Kos issued a public statement from our Equity Council in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which also included a commitment to grant 1% of our revenue to organizations fighting for Black liberation. The solidarity grant for Black-led organizations is a fulfillment of this pledge.

The Daily Kos Liberation League—a Black-led liberation team within the Daily Kos Activism team—oversaw the selection process for the final grant recipients.

"Black Americans are hurting as COVID-19 continues ravaging their communities, police murders and violence continue with impunity, and the latest waves of voter suppression and anti-choice laws take hold in states across the country,” said Irna Landrum, campaign director for the Daily Kos Liberation League. “The work these organizations are doing on the ground to dismantle white supremacy and protect and uplift Black communities has never been more important. The Daily Kos Liberation League is proud to support the fight for Black liberation through these grants.”

The recipients of this round of Daily Kos/Daily Kos Liberation League Black Solidarity Grants are:

In the spirit of Black solidarity and the accountability that gave rise to this fund, the grant program is administered by and housed within the Daily Kos Liberation League.

