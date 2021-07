Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:48 Hits: 0

More than 160 people have died as a result of last week's devastation, but with dozens more still unaccounted for, the death toll is expected to rise. Merkel is due to talk to aid organizations and helpers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-floods-angela-merkel-visits-hard-hit-north-rhine-westphalia/a-58325912?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf