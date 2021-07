Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 12:01 Hits: 0

Until four years ago, Pedro Castillo was a teacher in a rural school in the Andes. Then he gained national notoriety as the leader of a teachers strike, and now he's president of Peru.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/president-pedro-castillo-has-radical-plans-for-peru/a-57924561?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf