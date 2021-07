Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 12:59 Hits: 1

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry announced plans to open a representative office in Lithuania. The office will bear the name "Taiwan" despite Beijing's "One China" policy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taiwan-to-open-diplomatic-facility-in-lithuania-angering-china/a-58566875?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf