Health workers keep own feelings at bay to comfort patients during Aidiladha

Health workers keep own feelings at bay to comfort patients during Aidiladha SERDANG (Bernama): Frontline health workers holding the fort at the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) are keeping their own sadness at bay for not being able to spend the auspicious Aidiladha festivity with their families to appear cheerful and project positive energy in efforts to motivate their patients. ​​​​​​​ Read full story

