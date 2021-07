Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:30 Hits: 0

The central Chinese province of Henan has become the most recent victim of heavy rain and flash floods. Water has brought the populous, industrial hub to a standstill.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-henan-province-inundated-by-heavy-rain-floods/a-58569761?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf