Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Warsaw could face financial penalties for disregarding a ruling by the EU top court, which ruled Poland's judicial reform incompatible with the law. "EU law has primacy over national law," the European Commission said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-threatens-fines-against-poland-over-judiciary-ruling/a-58570278?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf