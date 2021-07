Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:32 Hits: 0

Mali's interim leader Colonel Assimi Goïta announced on national television that he is doing "very well" following an attempt on his life in the capital Bamako on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210720-mali-s-interim-president-goita-targeted-in-knife-attack-at-bamako-mosque