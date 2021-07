Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 12:14 Hits: 0

Families in Tunisia are gathering for the start of Eid al-Adha, the “Feast of the Sacrifice”, as Covid-19 lockdown measures prevent faraway relatives from gathering and overburdened hospitals lead medical staff to worry about what's next. FRANCE 24’s Claire Paccalin, Mohamed Farhat and Karim Yahiaoui report.

