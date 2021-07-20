The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police fire live ammunition, tear gas at protesters denouncing Iran’s water crisis

Police fire live ammunition, tear gas at protesters denouncing Iran’s water crisis Since July 16, 2021, many cities across Iran’s Khuzestan province, in the southwest of the country, have been the scene of multiple strikes, sit-ins and demonstrations that have already resulted in at least two deaths. The reason for the unrest: a lack of water for daily consumption, but also for agriculture and livestock. According to our Observer, an Iranian water expert, these shortages are likely to intensify in the coming years. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210720-iran-crise-eau-manifestations-khouzestan

