Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 02:37 Hits: 3

Several journalists, activists, and human rights organizations rejected on Monday global espionage by the Israeli software Pegasus from the company NSO Group.

The software allows the recovery of text messages, photos, contacts and also listens to conversations of the phone's owners. The reactions follow a journalist investigation published on Sunday about a list of activists and journalists from France Forbidden Stories and the NGO Amnesty International.

1. Today we learnt from #PegasusProject & @thewire_in that potential targets for political spying, ahead of the 2019 election, include Congress president Rahul Gandhi and – equally shocking – Ashok Lavasa, the most independent of India's three election commissioners. July 19, 2021

The investigation includes 180 journalists, 600 politicians, 85 militant human rights defenders, or 65 business people, according to information from several newspapers such as Le Monde, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Proceso y Aristegui News.

Authorities such as the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said that the information has yet to be verified but if true "it is completely unacceptable."

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Israel's parliament approved a new coalition government that sent PM Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition. pic.twitter.com/qTyaFvZ7Yz June 15, 2021





Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Pegasus-Investigation-Sparks-Global-Outrage-20210719-0020.html