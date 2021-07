Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:35 Hits: 0

Despite the complex tensions and high stakes in the US-China relationship, a major technology split is likely to be averted in the medium term. But a better long-term outcome for the global economy will require fair and binding multilateral rules of conduct.

