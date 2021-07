Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 10:49 Hits: 1

Back to nature! In the fight against climate change and its devastating effects, ever more vintners are relying on sustainability in the vineyard — and in the cellar.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/winemakers-seek-climate-protection-and-biodiversity/a-58309800?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf