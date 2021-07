Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 15:54 Hits: 0

The founders of a website exposing LGBTQ discrimination in Poland are being sued by a legal association that is using gaslighting tactics. Though faced with expensive lawsuits, the activists will not be stopped.

