Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 17:37 Hits: 0

A Nigerian jet has been downed in the northwest of the country. The pilot safely ejected and avoided capture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-military-plane-shot-down-by-bandits/a-58320288?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf