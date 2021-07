Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 22:01 Hits: 0

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China was "a major threat to our economic and national security." Four Chinese nationals were charged for the hack.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-and-allies-slam-china-over-microsoft-outlook-hack/a-58321950?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf