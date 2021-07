Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 04:41 Hits: 4

In the current flood catastrophe, THW teams are at the forefront of search and rescue operations, helping clear debris and bringing water and electricity systems back online. Who are they and what is the THW all about?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thw-germany-s-army-of-volunteers-for-disaster-relief/a-58320465?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf