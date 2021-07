Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 06:43 Hits: 7

Germany saw the first major coronavirus outbreak in February 2020 in the Heinsberg district, which has now been hit by flooding. Exhausted residents are trying to help each other out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-heinsberg-first-the-pandemic-now-flooding/a-58317725?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf