Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 12:59 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday awarded US civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson the Légion d'Honneur, one of France's highest honours, in recognition of what he called "a long walk towards emancipation and justice".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20210719-renowned-us-civil-rights-activist-to-be-awarded-france-s-legion-of-honour