Cannes Film Festival 2021: A 'monstrous' Palme d'Or

Shock-fest "Titane" took home the Palme d'Or at Cannes on Saturday, revealed early at the closing ceremony in an embarrassing slip-up by President of the Jury Spike Lee. French director Julie Ducournau is only the second woman to scoop the prize, for a movie that was one of the wildest, sexiest and most violent ever shown at the Cannes film festival. This year's laureates advocate difference, as Julia Ducournau explained. "Thank you to the jury for letting the monsters in," she said.

