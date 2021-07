Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 19:18 Hits: 1

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection.

