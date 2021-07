Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 05:50 Hits: 5

SHANGHAI: Shares and bonds in China Evergrande, the country's most indebted developer, plunged for a second day on Tuesday, after sales of two real estate projects were suspended by local authorities, escalating worries over its financial health. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/07/20/china-evergrande-slumps-as-investor-worries-deepen