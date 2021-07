Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 07:37 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: The vaccines produced by Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech are equally effective in preventing severe Covid-19 infections, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/20/covid-19-pfizer-biontech-sinovac-vaccines-equally-effective-says-dr-noor-hisham