Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 09:40 Hits: 1

Thousands of face-masked pilgrims performing Islam's annual haj pilgrimage gathered on Mount Arafat on Monday to atone for their sins, expressing hopes for peace and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/masked-haj-pilgrims-on-mount-arafat-pray-for-covid-free-world-15249240