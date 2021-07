Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 10:10 Hits: 1

Years before becoming president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel pushed for greater public access to the internet at a time when it was only available to a tiny minority. He would eventually succeed in getting much of his country online.

