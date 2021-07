Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 15:56 Hits: 1

Russian planes seeded clouds to bring down rain on huge wildfires raging in the Siberian region of Yakutia that in one place spread dangerously close to a hydroelectric power plant, authorities said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russian-planes-seed-clouds-as-raging-wildfires-near-siberian-power-plant-15250800