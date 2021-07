Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 16:23 Hits: 1

Reports that Israel-made Pegasus spyware has been used to monitor activists, journalists and politicians around the world highlight the diplomatic risks of nurturing and exporting "oppressive technology", experts warned Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pegasus-scandal-shows-risk-of-israel-s-spy-tech-diplomacy-15250922