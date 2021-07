Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 22:55 Hits: 5

Europe became the first region worldwide to cross 50 million coronavirus cases on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more contagious Delta variant spurred a record surge in daily new infections.

