Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 15:32 Hits: 1

A new OPEC policy agreement shifts the number of barrels of crude oil certain countries can produce. Under the new production limits, the UAE will be able to produce up to 3.5 million barrels of crude oil a day, beginning in May 2022.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0719/OPEC-and-allies-find-common-ground-after-crude-oil-dispute?icid=rss