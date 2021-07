Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 18:07 Hits: 1

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph agreed to step down on Monday in accordance with the wishes of slain President Jovenel Moïse. In his place, Ariel Henry will assume the position of Haiti’s interim prime minister in the near future.

