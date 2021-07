Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 21:29 Hits: 2

Billionaires boldly go spaceward amid a rise in both commercial and government-led space ventures. Some experts call for more enforceable rules.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2021/0719/From-Bezos-to-satellites-does-new-space-era-need-new-rules?icid=rss