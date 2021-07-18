The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Germany Records at Least 156 Dead People Due to Floods

On Sunday, Germany's federal authorities announced that at least 156 people have died due to heavy rainfalls, which have affected much of Western Europe in recent weeks. 

The highest number of victims belongs to the Ahrweiler region in Rhineland-Palatinate with 110 dead people. Meanwhile, 27 people died in Belgium, pushing the death toll to 183 across Europe.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Schuld village, which was devastated by heavy rainfall.

"We must hurry. We must be faster in the fight against climate change," Merkel said while describing the landscape as "surreal and phantasmagoric."

Merkel was accompanied by the head of the regional government Malu Dreyer, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who declared that the aid plan exceeds US$350 million.

The emergency status remains in western regions such as Wassenberg, and North Rhine-Westphalia, where a dam broke, causing major damages down waters.

The water level lowered in the last 48 hours, and rescue operation teams continue to search for survivors.

