Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 07:30 Hits: 0

KOTA KINABALU: Prisoners in Sabah will not be excluded from Covid-19 vaccination, says state Health Department director Dr Rose Nani Mudin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/19/covid-19-prisoners-won039t-be-left-out-of-sabah-inoculation-drive-says-state-health-chief