'Colombia: Silencing a Revolt': A video investigation

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 14:52 Hits: 0

Major protests that broke out in Colombia on April 28 have been marked by numerous acts of violence perpetrated against demonstrators by security forces and armed civilians alike. In this special report, ‘Colombia: Silencing a Revolt,’ the FRANCE 24 Observers investigated these clashes using the testimonies of our Observers on the ground and the analysis of countless amateur videos posted online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers-direct/20210712-colombia-silencing-a-revolt-video-investigation