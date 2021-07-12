The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Colombia: Silencing a Revolt': A video investigation

'Colombia: Silencing a Revolt': A video investigation Major protests that broke out in Colombia on April 28 have been marked by numerous acts of violence perpetrated against demonstrators by security forces and armed civilians alike. In this special report, ‘Colombia: Silencing a Revolt,’ the FRANCE 24 Observers investigated these clashes using the testimonies of our Observers on the ground and the analysis of countless amateur videos posted online. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers-direct/20210712-colombia-silencing-a-revolt-video-investigation

