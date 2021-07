Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 20:32 Hits: 0

Danish artist Kurt Westergaard, famed for drawing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed which sparked outrage around the Muslim world, has died at the age of 86, his family told Danish media on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210718-cartoonist-who-sparked-outrage-with-mohammed-cartoons-dies-aged-86