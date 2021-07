Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 06:19 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s fiscal deficit is expected to go up to between 6.5% and 7% of its gross domestic product (GDP) this year from the 6% targeted earlier, after factoring in the recent stimulus packages announced by the government. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/07/19/zafrul-malaysia039s-2021-fiscal-deficit-at-65-to-7-of-gdp