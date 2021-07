Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 06:32 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: The walk-in initiative in the vaccination centres (PPVs) in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor beginning Aug 1 are only for those who could not register for appointments and those who have not received appointments after that date, says the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/19/walk-ins-to-ppvs-from-aug-1-not-for-just-anyone-says-citf