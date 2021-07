Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 00:35 Hits: 3

France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day that the tally has held above 10,000, as the quick spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 led to a jump in new infections.

