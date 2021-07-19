The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup; Republicans nix IRS funding; administration will appeal DACA ruling; police racism

In the news today: Sen. Ron Johnson now says Republicans won't agree to increasing IRS funding to go after (wealthy and corporate) tax cheats as part of their "bipartisan" infrastructure negotiations. The Biden administration is vowing to appeal a federal judge's decision declaring the DACA immigration policy illegal. A study of police camera footage confirms that yes, American police officers treat white Americans with more friendliness and respect than they do nonwhite Americans.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Republicans reverse course, say 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill can't include IRS funding

Biden promises appeal after judge rules DACA illegally, inflicted 'hardship' on GOP-led states

Analysis of police bodycams confirms what Black people know: Cops treat white people better

Black mom says declining medical care after home birth ends in some 15 cops aiming guns near baby

U.S. could lose its top-level bond rating because of the Big Lie

Community Spotlight:

Visiting the ER for less than $150

Also trending from the community:

Traumatic bleeding stopped cold using snake venom, visible light, and some cool chemistry

Dawn Chorus: Backstage Pass for Yosemite

