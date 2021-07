Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 16:16 Hits: 8

Residents of the Siberian city of Yakutsk have been told to stay at home as smoke from wildfires blankets the city. Over 2,000 firefighters are battling scores of blazes in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-wildfires-in-siberia-prompt-smoke-warning/a-58306523?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf