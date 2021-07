Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 18:52 Hits: 2

France’s Julia Ducournau became only the second female director to win a Palme d’Or for her brazen thriller “Titane” as the 74th Cannes Film Festival wrapped up with a bang on Saturday, having successfully pulled off the first full-scale film festival of the Covid era.

