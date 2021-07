Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:43 Hits: 2

Chancellor Angela Merkel visited flood-ravaged areas of Germany on Sunday to survey the damage and meet survivors after days of extreme rainfall in western Europe left at least 190 people dead and dozens missing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210718-merkel-to-visit-areas-devastated-by-floods-in-germany-as-death-toll-in-europe-tops-180