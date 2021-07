Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 09:47 Hits: 2

It was more than two years in the making, but the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival made a grand return to the French Riviera after an enforced hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. The coveted Palme d’Or ultimately went to Julia Ducournau for her thriller, "Titane" – only the second time in history the top Cannes prize went to a woman.

