As England prepares to lift Covid-19 restrictions, Boris Johnson goes into self-isolation

As England prepares to lift Covid-19 restrictions, Boris Johnson goes into self-isolation As England pushes ahead with a controversial decision to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions on Monday – dubbed "Freedom Day" by the UK press – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer are self-isolating after meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has since tested positive for Covid-19. "Please, please, please, be cautious," Johnson said in a video from isolation on Sunday.

