Conspiracy theories fuel French opposition to Covid-19 ‘health pass’

Conspiracy theories fuel French opposition to Covid-19 ‘health pass’ More than 100,000 people rallied across France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to require a Covid-19 “health pass” to access public places such as cafés and cinemas starting next week. In addition to traditional concerns about curtailed civil liberties, conspiracy theories have fuelled the opposition to making proof of vaccination obligatory.

