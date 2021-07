Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 15:30 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong was at the Ayer Hitam taxi terminal to hand out daily essentials to 20 drivers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/18/dr-wee-hands-out-daily-essentials-at-ayer-hitam-taxi-terminal