Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 10:40 Hits: 7

There was no music and no dancing on Greece's famed party island Mykonos on Sunday as new rules to contain the spread of COVID-19 pushed tourists to cancel holidays and left business owners fuming.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mykonos--greece-s-famed-party-island--falls-silent-under-new-covid-rules-15243982