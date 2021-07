Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 17:45 Hits: 9

France will ban from next year the killing of male chicks by crushing or gassing, a practice denounced as barbaric by animal welfare groups, and will push for a similar measure at European level, the agriculture minister said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-bans-crushing-and-gassing-of-male-chicks-from-2022-15245714