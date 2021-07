Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 18:07 Hits: 9

Families of the victims of the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires that left 85 dead and hundreds wounded, on Sunday renewed their demands for justice as they marked the anniversary of the horror attack.

