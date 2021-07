Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 18:20 Hits: 9

Hajj pilgrims streamed out of the holy city of Mecca towards Mina on Sunday, the second day of a massively scaled-down version of Islam's greatest pilgrimage, held in the shadow of coronavirus for the second year running.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-saudi-arabia-stages-second-scaled-down-hajj-15245924